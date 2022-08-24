Argent Trust Co Buys 1,198 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 54.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

