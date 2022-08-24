Argent Trust Co Buys 252 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $364.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total transaction of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,995 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,972 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

