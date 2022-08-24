Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,883. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

