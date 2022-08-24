Argent Trust Co Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.