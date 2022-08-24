Argent Trust Co Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $463.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.