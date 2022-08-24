Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.