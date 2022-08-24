Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,568,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,560 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

