Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 775,836 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,427,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,648,000 after purchasing an additional 491,719 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 74.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,071,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 457,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,004,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 433,551 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

WPM opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

