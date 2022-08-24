Argent Trust Co Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $77,968,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

