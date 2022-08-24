Argent Trust Co Purchases 1,506 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRU stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

