Argent Trust Co Purchases 3,042 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5,751.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

