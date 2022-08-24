Argent Trust Co Purchases 51 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after acquiring an additional 296,155 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

CTAS stock opened at $428.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

