Argent Trust Co Purchases 5,225 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

