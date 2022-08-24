Argent Trust Co Purchases 59 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,291.49 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,170.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2,058.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

