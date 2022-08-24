Argent Trust Co Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,747,000 after purchasing an additional 88,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

