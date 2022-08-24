Argent Trust Co Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.78.

