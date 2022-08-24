Argent Trust Co Sells 165 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 174.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $336,562 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

