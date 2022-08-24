Argent Trust Co Sells 1,714 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,864,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

