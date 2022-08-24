Argent Trust Co Sells 365 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 28.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after acquiring an additional 592,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 502,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,425,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Pentair Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

