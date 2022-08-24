Argent Trust Co Sells 4,215 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after buying an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,444,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,969,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,033,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

