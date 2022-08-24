Argent Trust Co Sells 803 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $196.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.18. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

