Argent Trust Co Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 287.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 62,243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

