Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,371 shares of company stock worth $77,215,204. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile



Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

