Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,995,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ashland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ashland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,487,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 754,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

