Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $184.67

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.67 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.49). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.42), with a volume of 362,696 shares changing hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £219.44 million and a PE ratio of 312.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.67.

Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £4,964.40 ($5,998.55).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

