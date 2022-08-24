AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

AudioCodes stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $709.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

