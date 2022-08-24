AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $2,801,658.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,182,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,384,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $2,801,658.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,182,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,384,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total value of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,786 shares of company stock valued at $81,571,566 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation Trading Up 0.3 %

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE:AN opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

