AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.95.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.