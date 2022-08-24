B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.47. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 140,211 shares.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 10.1 %

The company has a market cap of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.49% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

