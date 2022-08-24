Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$131.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$136.88. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$118.79 and a 12-month high of C$154.47.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.3900016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

