Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,221 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,876,444 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $70,588,000 after buying an additional 230,599 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 995,556 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 414,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,703 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

