Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BBWI. Cowen dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

