Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.04. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 561,327 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $594,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

