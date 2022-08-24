BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $300,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

