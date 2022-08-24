BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $476.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.22.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

