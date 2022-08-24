BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.16% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

BMRN stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,380 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

