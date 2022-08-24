Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 163,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $2,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,172,043 shares in the company, valued at $554,800,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 355,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $4,522,700.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $3,435,753.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $6,427,416.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $3,698,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $2,321,186.82.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 622,451 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $587,723,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

