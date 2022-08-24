Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.4368 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Stories

