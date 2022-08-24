Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.59. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 731,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

