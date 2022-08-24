Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Shares of EL opened at $265.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

