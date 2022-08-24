Bruce Keyt Sells 8,700 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,138.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $130,473.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $79.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

