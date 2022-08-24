Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.35. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 39,450 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Insider Activity

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.