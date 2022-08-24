Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 40,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114,346 shares in the company, valued at $209,485,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $5,948,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $7,679,000.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $183.25 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average of $156.77.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

