Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,442,000 after purchasing an additional 209,373 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

