Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Neutral

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AERI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 36.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $748.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 246,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

