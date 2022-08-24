Capital Square LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.