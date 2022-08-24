CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Shares of KMX opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

