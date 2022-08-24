Carol Meyrowitz Sells 70,720 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.