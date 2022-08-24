Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CARR opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.