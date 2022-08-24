Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Shares of CARR opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.