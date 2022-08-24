CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director James Huang Purchases 171,116 Shares of Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang purchased 171,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $559,549.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang purchased 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $79,943.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $17.40.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
